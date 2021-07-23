Natural Ways To Reduce Stress And Anxiety

You know those days when it seems like the toast just keeps landing avocado side down? You reset your ponytail and keep on going, then boom! Another slice hits the ground. I recently had one of those days. All three of my kids were late for their activities. Which were, of course, on opposite sides of town. And traffic that day was more brakes than gas pedal. So I missed the barre class I had been looking forward to all week at my “no refund, no excuses” studio. When I got back in the car, inwardly (okay, outwardly) cursing, my tire blew out, causing a highway commotion that ended with me on the side of the road stuck with a flat—without my phone charger. In other words: Avocado. Everywhere. When I finally made it back to my house, instead of thinking about how to relieve stress by taking it to the mat or grounding in the backyard with a cup of Natural Calm, I did what many of us do… poured some booze on the situation.