One of the most involved riddles you’ll have to solve early on in Neo: The World Ends With You is finding Ryoji’s direct line. Here’s how to do it. In the first week of Neo: The World Ends With You, you get wind that a character called Ryoji might be able to help you. But getting hold of him might not be easy. Rather than giving you his phone number directly, you’re given a series of clues which you’ll have to hunt down and solve.