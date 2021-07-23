Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Journalism

1619 Project's Nikole Hannah-Jones called 'hypocrite' for bashing 'inconvenient facts'

By Brian Flood
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Times Magazine reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones was called out Thursday for claiming there is no need to "leave out context and inconvenient facts" from a strong argument when critics pointed out she did exactly that with her controversial 1619 Project. "If your argument is strong, there is no need...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 50

Fox News

Fox News

490K+
Followers
108K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The 1619 Project#New York Times Magazine#Hypocrite#American#New York Times#The Heritage Foundation#The Revolutionary War#New York Times#Activism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Ethics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Democrat Cori Bush slams the Fourth of July, claims 'Black people still aren't free'

One Democratic lawmaker and several left-wing used the Fourth of July to share controversial statements or disparage the founding of the United States. Democrat Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo, tweeted out "When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free."
New York City, NYWashington Examiner

Yet another New York Times employee embarrasses her paper on social media

The greatest threat to the credibility and integrity of the New York Times is its own employees. Indeed, thanks to Twitter, which is a favorite for members of the press, New York Times staffers constantly embarrass themselves and their employer, whether by engaging in spiteful, small-minded partisan commentary or revealing a great amount of personal ignorance.
Societytalesbuzz.com

Nikole Hannah-Jones is as wrong about Cuba as she is about American history

Except for conservative outlets, the press has effectively minimized the news that the Black Lives Matter organization has come to the support of Cuba’s communist regime precisely at the time it is cracking down on thousands demanding its ouster. Such suppression of news cannot be good for a democracy that, more than ever, needs to know the truth about BLM.
Politicsfoxwilmington.com

Nikole Hannah-Jones claims opposition to 1619 project not about ‘accurate rendering of history’

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones late Sunday claimed that opposition to the 1619 Project is not about the “accurate rendering of history.”. The New York Times’ 1619 Project is a long-form collaboration that seeks to “reframe the country’s history” by bringing slavery and racism to the forefront of the national narrative. It was led by Hannah-Jones, who won a Pulitzer Prize for commentary last year for the project.
Buffalo, NYUniversity at Buffalo Reporter

80 years before Nikole Hannah-Jones, another Howard professor ignited outrage

The Washington Post published an editorial by Carole Emberton, on journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones’ decision to turn down the University of North Carolina’s belated offer of tenure to instead accept a position at Howard University. Hannah-Jones is the Pulitzer-Prize winning of the 1619 Project, commemorating the 400th anniversary of the beginning of slavery in what would become the United States. “This is not the first time Howard and its faculty have been at the center of a political firestorm over the writing of American history,” writes Emberton. “In the late 1930s, Sterling Brown, a renowned poet and Howard professor, became the focus of a congressional inquiry over his work for the Federal Writers’ Project (FWP). Like Hannah-Jones more than 80 years later, Brown also engendered political opposition and debate about what constitutes U.S. history when he tried to center the narrative on the diverse experiences of Black Americans.”
SocietyMiami Herald

Howard-bound Nikole Hannah-Jones plans to ‘even the playing field’ for HBCUs. Here’s how

Home is where the heart is, and Nikole Hannah-Jones was eager to return home to her alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and start educating the next generation of journalists. But before she got there, her tenure approval was blocked by the university's politically-appointed Board of Trustees as well as a conservative donor, amid controversy over her Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project for the New York Times.
Americastalesbuzz.com

Nikole Hannah-Jones said Cuba ‘most equal’ Western country

New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, who led the publication’s controversial “1619 Project,” claimed Cuba is the “most equal” country in the Western hemisphere in a newly-resurfaced podcast, sparking fresh criticism from conservatives online. Hannah-Jones made the eyebrow-raising comments about the communist regime in a 2019 chat with Erza Klein,...
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

The Pernicious Fantasy of the Nikole Hannah-Jones Saga

T was easy, at the outset, to support Nikole Hannah-Jones on general principle. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media had bungled the hiring of a star journalist, an accomplished and esteemed Black woman, and one of their own to boot. The optics, as they say, were ugly.
SocietyPosted by
Daily Mail

1619 Project founder and NY Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones says she thinks ALL journalism is 'activism' right now amid criticism the Gray Lady is liberally biased

The creator of The 1619 Project has said that 'all journalism is activism' amid allegations that her employer the New York Times has a liberal bias. Nikole Hannah-Jones was asked by CBS News on Saturday about her work for The New York Times Magazine, and in particular her controversial reframing of U.S. history around the arrival of the first slaves in 1619.
Chapel Hill, NCcarolinajournal.com

The Nikole Hannah-Jones debacle was all manufactured outrage

The narrative of the Nikole Hannah-Jones saga that has engulfed the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has been pretty straightforward: Evil Republicans on the Board of Trustees unexpectedly deny the fundamental academic right of tenure to a black female journalist because of politics and racism. The reality is...
CollegesAtlanta Daily World

Nikole Hannah-Jones Heads to Howard University after Tenure Controversy

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones rejected the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill tenure offer. In April, UNC offered Hannah-Jones a five-year teaching contract without tenure. She was to join the Hussman School of Journalism and Media as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative journalism. Typically, all Knight Chairs are hired with tenure.
Collegestheohiostar.com

Commentary: Historians Selling Out for Leftist Star, Nikole Hannah-Jones

The University of North Carolina’s decision on June 30 to offer tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones came about through a torrent of threats (often tweeted), profanities, doxxings, and assaults—tactics that have become increasingly commonplace among professional activists and racial grievance-mongers. Hannah-Jones, of course, is the Pulitzer Prize-winning opinion writer and architect...
CollegesPosted by
Daily Mail

Dean of UNC journalism school is accused of unfairly blaming trustees for delaying 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones' tenure bid

The dean of the journalism school at North Carolina at Chapel Hill agreed to offer Nikole Hannah-Jones a non-tenured position but later blamed trustees when media reports suggested that The 1619 Project creator was denied a permanent professorship over politics, newly released emails suggest. Susan King, who helms the Hussman...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Ted Cruz claims ‘the Left hates America’ in clash with Cori Bush over 4 July

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has admonished Missouri Representative Cori Bush and accused the left of “hating America” amid a heated disagreement surrounding Independence Day.Ms Bush, a member of the progressive Democratic “Squad”, took to Twitter on 4 July to give her sobering stance celebrations across the country.“When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” the representative posted on Twitter.“This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free,” the representative added in reference to ongoing tensions surrounding systemic racism and structural inequality in...

Comments / 50

Community Policy