MHS introduces cross-belt sorter with double-cell design for small items

Staffan Dahlström, Sebastian Wilken, Yadong Zhang, Christian Ahläng, Stephen Barlow, Mathias Nyman, Seth R. Marder, Ronald Österbacka. Solution-processable interlayers are an important building block for the commercialization of organic electronic devices such as organic solar cells. Here, the potential of cross-linking to provide an insoluble, stable and versatile charge transport layer based on soluble organic semiconductors is studied. For this purpose, a photo-reactive tris-azide cross-linker is synthesized. The capability of the small molecular cross-linker is illustrated by applying it to a p-doped polymer used as a hole transport layer in organic solar cells. High cross-linking efficiency and excellent charge extraction properties of the cross-linked doped hole transport layer are demonstrated. However, at high doping levels in the interlayer, the solar cell efficiency is found to deteriorate. Based on charge extraction measurements and numerical device simulations, it is shown that this is due to diffusion of dopants into the active layer of the solar cell. Thus, in the development of future cross-linker materials, care must be taken to ensure that they immobilize not only the host, but also the dopants.