Public Health

VEA calls for masks in schools this fall

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
9 days ago
 9 days ago
The Virginia Education Association is calling for school districts in Virginia to require all children older than 2 and all adults to wear masks when school resumes this fall.

“On Monday, the American Association of Pediatrics recommended that as we return to school buildings, all children over 2 years of age and all adults should wear masks to further prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has now killed more than 600,000 Americans,” VEA President James J. Fedderman said in a prepared address. “The Virginia Education Association strongly endorses this recommendation as one of the mitigating strategies we need to take to stop the spread of this virus.”

Earlier this week, the Virginia Department of Education and Department of Health jointly urged school districts to implement masking rules once school resumes in the fall, though the state will not enforce any such mandate itself.

Fedderman said that only a multi-layered approach would protect the health of students and families, as well as educators.

“We have seen new variants of COVID emerge that are more easily transmitted from one person to another,” he said. “New cases of COVID are affecting more younger Americans. Let me be quite clear: we need fewer Americans in hospital beds and more students at their desks with their dedicated teachers and support staff.

“And everyone has a role in making that happen. Everyone eligible for a vaccine should be getting it. We are making progress against this virus—but we cannot let it gain a new foothold in our communities and in our schools. Wearing masks is a small price to pay for keeping everyone healthy and learning.”

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA

Henrico, VA
The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

