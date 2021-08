A major motorway has been closed and homes evacuated after an unexploded Second World War bomb was unearthed at a new housing development in East Yorkshire.The 500lb explosive will be detonated in a controlled blast after it was found by workers near Rawcliffe Road, in Goole.It means the nearby M62 has been shut down until midday on Saturday between junctions 35 and 37, while a no-fly zone has been imposed over head. Eight nearby homes have all been evacuated, a section of the A614 closed and a number of local roads cordoned off.In a statement, Humberside Police said: “Colleagues from...