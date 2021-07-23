Cancel
Manatee County, FL

Port Manatee anticipates boost in steel exports with facility acquisition by Aceros Arequipa unit

dcvelocity.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALMETTO, Florida – Port Manatee is anticipating a big boost in exports of recycled steel materials following acquisition of a port-adjacent 25.5-acre facility by a new subsidiary of Peru-based steelmaker Aceros Arequipa. “Port Manatee enthusiastically welcomes Aceros America Port Manatee LLC as the latest addition to our expanding customer base...

