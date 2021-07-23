Know Your Opponent | OL Reign

OL Reign announced last week that former Head Coach Laura Harvey would be rejoining the club following the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, set to serve at the helm once more. Harvey led OL Reign, then (Seattle) Reign FC, to multiple NWSL Championship appearances and also won the NWSL Shield in 2014 and 2015. In addition, OL Reign signed French internationals goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi and forward Eugénie Le Sommer, as well as German midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsán in mid-April. Both players are on loan from Lyon and will play for OL Reign for the remainder of the season.