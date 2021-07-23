Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

OT: Maryland trolls Texas Longhorns' SEC interest

By Isaiah Hole
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iuoOM_0b5v3kE700

Whenever you can take a deserved shot at a big-time school, especially if you’re one still working to get your footing, you take it.

Such is the case for Maryland, a team that twice played Texas in a home-and-home series that the Longhorns were expected to win, but walked away with the two-year sweep in 2017-18.

Texas is famously, along with Oklahoma, looking to depart the Big 12 for the SEC, and the Terps got their shots in on Twitter given the outcome of the past two games. The official Maryland Terrapins Twitter account posted a meme on Friday highlighting that perhaps the Longhorns are heading to the SEC to avoid losing yet again to the Big Ten East school.

Texas leads the all-time series against Maryland, 3-2, having won in 1959, 1960 and 1978. Still, it’s a well done social media effort for a school looking to assert itself in a tough conference and division.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
55K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland College Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Sports
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Trolls#Texas Longhorns#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

LSU Football: Ed Orgeron gets slapped in the face…again

LSU football fans should be accustomed to seeing Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron getting disrespected. Orgeron hasn’t received proper respect from the media throughout his time as the Tigers’ head coach. I’m not sure why this is the case. Maybe it’s because he didn’t have much success when he was...
Texas StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Texas high school football player who assaulted a referee seeks a new start

EDINBURG, Texas — Emmanuel Durón, 19, was scheduled to leave for college last Friday. A surprise pool party was arranged to send him off to restore a ruined football career. But the trade school he plans to attend in Atlanta was still trying to secure a field for its inaugural season. So Durón will have to wait at least a few more weeks before starting a new life, aiming to become someone other than a forever villain who attacked a referee.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Posted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Another Big 12 team is interested in leaving for the Big Ten

With reports everywhere that Texas and Oklahoma are potentially leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, other reports/rumors are surfacing that other Big 12 teams are being proactive about planning their next move. According to Dylan Buckingham, Oklahoma State has spoken to the Big Ten and the conference has been...
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Barry Switzer Says 1 School Is Hurt Most By Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked plenty of debate about what this addition means for the conference’s existing 14 teams. Barry Switzer, who has deep connections with both the SEC and the Big 12, believes this move will benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Switzer served as a player/assistant...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
College Sportsthespun.com

Big 12 Reportedly Considering Merger With Another Conference

The race to form super conferences within college football is on. Texas and Oklahoma are headed to the SEC, so where does the Big 12 go from here? The Pac-12 isn’t just an option, but is involved in ongoing discussions among conference leaders. On thursday, conference leaders discussed “reaching out”...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher warns Texas, Oklahoma about joining the SEC: 'Be careful what you ask for'

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman dropped a bombshell report about Texas and Oklahoma having interest in joining the SEC. Zwerneman wrote that a source indicates an “announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of UT and OU to the league.” The SEC would then be set to become the first 16-team Super Conference in college football.
Politicssaturdaydownsouth.com

Conference realignment: Report reveals where West Virginia could land if it leaves Big 12

The future of the Big 12 is highly uncertain as it begins to look like Oklahoma and Texas will leave the conference to join the SEC. Reports have ranged from the Big 12 potentially merging with the Pac-12, Kansas reaching out to the Big Ten, the Big 12 looking to add new teams from conferences such as the ACC and the AAC turning the tables and looking to poach from the Big 12 leftovers.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Bob Stoops Reacts To Oklahoma’s Move To The SEC

The Oklahoma Sooners have officially submitted their formal requests for SEC membership. This move has been in the works for several months now, but it wasn’t until last week that reports started to leak. Since this move to the SEC seems destined to happen, former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Texas Football: 3 Big 12 teams that should also leave for the SEC

The breaking news report that has the entirety of the Big 12 talking on the afternoon of July 21 involves the Texas football program and Oklahoma Sooners apparently considering a move to leave the conference for the SEC. The original report came from the Houston Chronicle on July 21, detailing that Texas and Oklahoma are in discussions to see about leaving the Big 12 for the SEC.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: In bold claim Dabo Swinney is not wrong

Former Alabama Football wide receiver, Dabo Swinney has come a long way. The one-time, real estate salesperson is considered by many as one of college football’s best coaches. Gene Stallings once put a lockdown on Dabo running his mouth, about being a new coaching staff hire for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Now Dabo can say anything he wants, and, at the least, not worry about any pushback from Clemson fans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy