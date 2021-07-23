Biden Administration Launches Inquiry Into Public Service Loan Forgiveness Troubles

The Biden Administration has initiated a process to potentially fix the troubled Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. “Unfortunately, for too many public service workers, the [PSLF] program has not functioned the way they hoped it would,” said Julie Margetta Morgan, Senior Advisor and Acting Under Secretary for the Office of the Under Secretary of Education in a statement. “Fixing the PSLF Program has been a priority for the Biden-Harris Administration since day one. While we have identified many opportunities for improvement by talking to experts and borrowers and reviewing our procedures, we want to hear from you as well. That’s why, today, we are issuing a Request for Information about PSLF.”