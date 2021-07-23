Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Wesley's Friday Afternoon First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a nice morning. But, dangerous heat and hit-or-miss thunderstorms on the way for Friday afternoon. Sounds like summer. Click and watch the forecast video for details.

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lawton, OKkswo.com

First Alert Forecast (8/1AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We are starting off the first of August with temperatures staying below average across Texoma, upper 80s to low 90s. A cold front continues to push further south causing widespread showers and thunderstorms to develop. Localized flooding and gusty winds continue to be the main threat with these storms. The front will continue to move southward before stalling around the Red River. By the afternoon, there will be a decrease in coverage for our northern counties with most of the rain staying south of us. A few showers and storms will continue through the overnight hours with stronger wind gusts possible. The increased cloud coverage and northeast winds will help cool us off from the intense heat we have felt over the past few days.
Greenville, NCWITN

Star’s First Alert Forecast: Strong storms exit

Forecast Discussion: It was an active Sunday as multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the East. Now, storms are exiting off the coast and we’ll get a brief, one day break from activity before our next First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday. Tuesday also begins a period of cooler highs, consistently about ten degrees below the average. That’ll mark the longest stretch of below average days we have seen in a month. Daily rain chances will persist with 2 to 4 inches possible for the week total.
Environmentbigcountryhomepage.com

Sunday evening forecast: a secondary cold front is on the way

Tonight: Overnight lows thanks to the cold front will drop into the low 70’s. Winds will be out of the north ranging 5-10 mph with a chance for scattered showers overnight out ahead of the cold front. Tomorrow: FALL WEATHER! Who’s excited about afternoon high’s into the 80’s with dewpoint...
EnvironmentWLOX

Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast

We're looking at another brutally hot and humid day! An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect, and the heat index could get as high as 110-115. Rain chances will stay low today, but they'll go up early next week.
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot afternoon low rain chances, unsettled weather arrives to start week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our hot afternoons continue as most of us are seeing temperatures in the lower 90′s with heat indices climbing back into the triple digits thanks to partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms have tried to pop up this afternoon mainly north of I-10, but these have been short lived and making little progress in terms of their movement. Better rain chances are in the forecast as we start off the new week as an August cold front pushes in from the north.
Omaha, NEWOWT

Clay’s First Alert Forecast - Nice weather for the first day of August

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures will stay slightly below average for the first day of August with mostly sunny skies. Smoke continues to be an issue, and the air quality early this morning was in the Sensitive Groups category. The good news is I’m hoping for at least a small improvement today with lighter smoke later this morning. Lower humidity and a breeze from the north should really keep the day enjoyable with a high near 84.
EnvironmentWETM

Forecast Discussion (08/01/21) PM: Lingering showers overnight give way to a dry start to the week.

After an active weather day, things are starting to calm down across the Twin Tiers. The main event, a cold front, has moved through our region and is now to the east of the Twin Tiers. As a result of this cold front, temperatures have dropped behind it and will continue to drop overnight. Our lows tonight will sit into the mid 50s. Some lingering showers are likely overnight as we have winds coming out of the northwest. A wind direction out of the northwest has resulted in moisture coming in from the Great Lakes. These lingering showers tonight will be a result of this moisture. During the early evening hours, a limited storm is possible. The strong to severe potential looks to be over as that cold front has since exited our area. Tomorrow starts with those lingering showers and some cloud cover. Once the afternoon rolls around, high pressure takes control of our weather pattern and we start to clear out and dry out. High pressure really dominates our weather pattern this week. Temperatures on Monday reach the low to mid 70s and then drop down to near 50 overnight. Some patchy fog is possible Monday night.
EnvironmentWLOX

Scattered thunderstorms Monday

Welcome to August! It's going to be blazing hot and humid today with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index will reach 105-110, and we will be under a Heat Advisory. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Forecast. Hot, humid Sunday; scattered storms...

Comments / 0

Community Policy