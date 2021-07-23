Davante Adams breaks off contract talks with Packers as camp approaches
GREEN BAY — Turns out, Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only one who’s unhappy with the Green Bay Packers’ front office. A pair of NFL sources confirmed Friday an NFL Network report that first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, has cut off contract extension talks with the team — and there are no plans to resume them with training camp set to kick off next week.www.elkharttruth.com
