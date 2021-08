And my heart is in North Carolina. A winding road below a purple sky.Justin Campbell via Unsplash. I have tried to find the right words to perfectly express just how I feel about North Carolina. This is my sixteenth year residing here and with each new year, my experience only gets better. I am originally from the deep South, more specifically, Savannah, Georgia. I could not wait to set sail far away from my hometown and I did just that. I visit once to twice per year and my visits are not long at all, a few days, at best. I remember when I first relocated to Winston-Salem, North Carolina and I opened my mouth to speak, much side-eye was given. Since I am from Savannah, why don’t I sound like Paula Deen?