New Mexican Restaurant Opening in Downtown Bozeman

By Will Gordon
97.1 KISS FM
97.1 KISS FM
 12 days ago
If you are going to try and open a successful restaurant in downtown Bozeman, you need to do something different and has a lot of potential. Last Call Modern Mexican restaurant took over the old Barley & Vine location on South Willson behind Chalet Sports. They had a soft opening on July 15th and are still slowly rolling out their menu but from the looks of their items so far, this Mexican restaurant could become very popular as a new dinner spot. Here is a look at Last Call's menu.

