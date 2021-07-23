Cancel
Only 83 percent of U.S. Olympic team has been vaccinated

By David Barron
expressnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — A news conference that usually revolves around medal predictions for the U.S. Olympic team instead Friday focused on COVID-19 risks and the more critical key statistic of the moment: that 83 percent of almost 600 U.S. athletes surveyed so far have been vaccinated. The current rate of Americans...

Taylor Crabb
Americas
Tokyo, JP
China
