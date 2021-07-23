Green Bay Packers, Davante Adams unlikely to agree to extension at this time, sources say
The Green Bay Packers and star wide receiver Davante Adams are not expected to reach agreement on a contract extension at this time, sources told ESPN. Adams, 28, is scheduled to be paid a base salary of $12.25 million and can make an additional $500,000 in roster bonuses in 2021, the final season of a four-year, $58 million extension he signed in 2017. He has been selected to the past four Pro Bowls and will earn an additional $250,000 if he is selected again this season.www.espn.com
