Olympics-Israelis killed at 1972 Munich Games remembered in opening ceremony

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Israeli Olympic team members killed by Palestinian gunmen at the 1972 Munich Olympics were remembered during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony on Friday with a moment of silence, the first time this has happened.

The families of the 11 victims had long asked the International Olympic Committee to hold a minute’s silence at a Games opening ceremony, but had until Friday been turned down. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

