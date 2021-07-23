Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Michael Thomas To Miss Start Of Season After Surgery

According to multiple reports, former Ohio State and current New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas underwent ankle surgery in June that is expected to sideline him for the start of the upcoming NFL season.

The 28-year-old Thomas missed nine games last year after injuring his ankle in the season opener and finished with 40 catches for 438 yards and zero touchdowns – just one year after the three-time Pro Bowler set the NFL record with 149 catches while also leading the league with 1,725 yards in 2019.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted the recovery timeline for surgery on the torn deltoid and other ligaments in the ankle is as much as four months. That means New Orleans quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill will be without their top target for the foreseeable future as they look to replace the retired Drew Brees.

The Saints are expected to host several free-agent wide receivers over the next few days in hopes of finding Thomas’ replacement on the active roster.

