If you find that your family is going through groceries from cereal to orange juice that much more quickly, it's not just because everyone is going through a growth spurt. It all comes down to a move called "shrinkflation," and it's happening up and down the grocery aisles from food and beverages to dry goods. Shrinkflation is what happens when grocery manufacturers resort to cutting back on the size of certain items, in order to keep prices of their grocery items stable.