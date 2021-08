Russell Wilson’s camp has let it be known he is getting tired of being hit so much.Image: Getty Images. Deshaun Watson has some competition for the most dramatic quarterback situation this offseason – it looks like things are a little gloomy in the Pacific Northwest. Tensions are rising between Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, and as Deadspin’s resident Seahawks fan, it’s my job to try and explain this current situation while keeping my heart mostly out of it. So here it goes.