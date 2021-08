One of the most anticipated IPOs of 2021, Robinhood has finally been listed. The stock started trading on July 29. However, the price action in the stock wasn’t as enthusiastic. The company priced its IPO at $38, which is the lower end of its marketed range. On the first day of trading, HOOD stock closed lower by 8.4 percent at $34.82. This huge decline on the first day has many investors wondering whether Robinhood (HOOD) stock will rise or fall more.