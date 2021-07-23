Cancel
Buying Cars

Minivan Sale Prices Rival SUVs and Sports Cars

By Andrew Ganz
autotrader.com
 9 days ago

Car shoppers spent almost as much money on minivans last month as they did to buy mid-size SUVs and crossovers, and sports cars — and that’s if they could even find a new van to buy. According to data gathered by Cox Automotive, the average transaction price of a minivan...

