Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cleveland Indians Changing Nickname to ‘Guardians’

By Brock Palmbos
Posted by 
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cleveland Indians announced on Friday morning that they will change their nickname from "Indians" to "Guardians" starting with the 2022 season. Cleveland's Major League Baseball team (current player Franmil Reyes, pictured above) has been known as the Indians for more than a century. Before being the Indians, the team was known as the "Spiders" and the "Naps."

mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Berenger
Person
Charlie Sheen
Person
Wesley Snipes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiders#Mascot#Major League Baseball#American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians trade injured outfielder Eddie Rosario to Atlanta Braves

CHICAGO -- The Indians, making their second trade in as many days, have sent injured outfielder Eddie Rosario and $500,000 to the Atlanta Braves. In return, Atlanta will send the Indians Pablo Sandoval, but it’s unclear if the Kung Fu Panda will be added to the Indians’ 26-man roster. The $500,000 will help pay the estimated $3 million that remains on Rosario’s one-year $8 million contract.
MLBallfans.co

Astros acquire Phil Maton from Indians

HOUSTON, TX – The Houston Astros have acquired RHP Phil Maton and minor league C Yainer Diaz from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for OF Myles Straw. The announcement was made by Astros General Manager James Click. Maton, 28, has gone 2-0 with a 4.57 ERA (21ER/41.1IP) in 38 appearances...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Cleveland Indians vs Chicago White Sox 7/31/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cleveland Indians (50-50) will challenge the Chicago White Sox (61-43) in a three-game weekend series at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Cleveland just split a short two-game set versus the St. Louis Cardinals after losing the opening game at 2-4 on Tuesday but won the last round at 7-2 on Wednesday. The Indians failed to continue their success after losing the series opener to the Chicago White Sox at 4-6 on Friday. Cleveland will try to get back in Game 2 to even the series on Saturday. Starter Jean Carlos Mejia went 4.1 innings of work and gave up four earned runs on four hits with four walks granted and struck out two Chicago batters last time out. Shortstop Amed Rosario posted a .261 batting average in leading the Tribe with a team-high 90 hits this season. Third Baseman Jose Ramirez led the Indians with 22 home runs, 60 RBIs, and an on-base percentage at .343.
MLBthecomeback.com

Phillies prospect Daniel Brito has surgery after collapsing during game; Triple-A doubleheader postponed

Philadelphia Phillies minor-league infielder Daniel Brito suffered a medical emergency on the field during the Lehigh Valley IronPigs’ Triple-A game against the Rochester Red Wings (Washington Nationals’ affiliate) on Saturday, leading to the doubleheader being postponed. According to the Democrat and Chronicle, the third baseman “apparently suffered some type of...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Castro banned 30 games under MLB policy; Nats to release him

Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended for 30 games without pay and fined an undisclosed amount for violating Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. Shortly after MLB announced the penalty Friday, the Nationals said they would release Castro when the ban concludes.
Posted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kris Bryant sheds tears after learning of trade from Cubs

Kris Bryant knew he might get traded on Friday, but there was nothing to prepare him for the moment it actually happened. Marquee captured video of what appeared to be the moment Bryant was informed that he’d been traded by the Chicago Cubs to the San Francisco Giants. Bryant had to wipe away tears after hanging up the phone.
MLBYardbarker

Seby Zavala produces incredible MLB first with three-homer game

Seby Zavala went from being a little-known rookie catcher for the Chicago White Sox to the answer to an MLB trivia question in just one night. Zavala, a 27-year-old rookie for the White Sox, came into Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Indians with a .125 career average and no home runs in 17 games. That changed pretty quickly against Cleveland, as Zavala out of nowhere hit three home runs — the first three of his career. It was a feat no one in the history of the American or National Leagues has ever accomplished.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Grading the Austin Davis Trade

As part of a busy trade deadline day on Friday the Pittsburgh Pirates traded left-handed reliever Austin Davis to the Boston Red Sox… let’s grade the trade for the Pirates. As was expected, in the week leading up to Major League Baseball’s traded deadline few teams were as active as the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the past week the Pirates swung six trades, including a tiro of trades on Friday prior to the 4 PM ET trade deadline.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Miami Marlins Inquired About Bryan Reynolds

The Miami Marlins inquired to the Pittsburgh Pirates about All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds, but their asking price ended up being way out of the range of the Miami Marlins. The Pittsburgh Pirates traded away two more regulars of their roster this trade deadline. They sent Adam Frazier to the San Diego Padres and Richard Rodriguez to the Atlanta Braves. The Pirates further reinforced their already strong farm system with even more players.
MLBmasnsports.com

Nationals acquire top prospects in exchange for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner

The Washington Nationals acquired catcher Keibert Ruiz, right-handed pitcher Josiah Gray, right-handed pitcher Gerardo Carrillo and outfielder Donovan Casey from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner. Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo made the announcement. Washington Nationals...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Has Terry Francona managed his final game for the Cleveland Indians?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Stunning news from the Indians Thursday that manager Terry Francona is stepping away from the team for health reasons effective immediately. Joe Noga and Paul Hoynes react to Francona’s decision on Friday’s podcast. Having trouble seeing the audio player on mobile? Click here. Other topics covered on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy