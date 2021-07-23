Where Meat-Eaters and Vegans Collide for the Best Mexican Street Food in LA
There’s a good reason the Los Angeles-based Sugar Taco vegan eatery has amassed a long list of celebrity investors like Alicia Silverstone, Daniella Monet, The Bachelor’s Kelley Flanagan, and pro-surfer Tia Blanco to name a few: It’s a female-owned operation guided by steadfast ethics while doling out damn good authentic Mexican street food. The delectable dishes will have your most vegan-food-skeptic friends asking, ‘Are you sure this is vegan?’thebeet.com
