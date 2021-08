Are These The Best Chinese Stocks To Buy Right Now?. In the stock market this week, investors may be wondering, why are Chinese stocks down? For the most part, this would be due to a series of crackdowns from the Chinese government. Just last week, Chinese education stocks took a hit as China introduced new rules against for-profit education companies. Now, it seems like the market is strongly reacting to all of this, explaining the current mass selloffs. While Chinese stocks continue to decline, could we be looking at a unique buying opportunity in the market now?