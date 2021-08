Biotech stocks can be some of the best hypergrowth plays. With trial data, U.S. Food and Drug Administration rulings and patents always lurking around the corner, many put their money into the sector, betting on the next company to win big. However, it’s not all about winning. In fact, lots of these companies become strapped for cash and end up having to take desperate measures to get some operating capital. Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) is one of those plays, and ATOS stock is taking some punishing blows as a result.