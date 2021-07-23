Weekend Swim Workout: A Short and Sweet Endurance Builder

There’s no arguing that running does a number on your body. A 10-minute mile, for example, consists of approximately 1,700 steps, each one producing a ground reaction force about two and a half times your body weight. That’s a lot of force for your muscles and joints to absorb day after day—and why what you do when you’re not running is crucial to staying on your A-game. In order for your muscles to adapt to all that stress, they need time in between workouts to rest, recover, and rebuild. The better you treat your body off the road, the harder you can push yourself when you hit the pavement. Take your recovery to the next level with these easy tweaks.