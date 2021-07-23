Cancel
Workouts

Weekend Swim Workout: A Short and Sweet Endurance Builder

By Sara McLarty
triathlete.com
 9 days ago

This snappy swim workout is designed to help boost your aerobic endurance with a good mix of progressive efforts, pull, and non-freestyle to keep things interesting. Select from one of the three workouts below based on your speed, fitness, experience, and time available. When it comes to building efforts or descending, be sure to really differentiate between pace/intensity, i.e. make the easy really easy and the fastest swims fast!

#Workout#Endurance
