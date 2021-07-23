Cancel
Offensive Line | John Harris' Position Breakdown

By John Harris
houstontexans.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texans offensive line will look different in 2021 than it did in 2020. Interior offensive linemen Nick Martin and Zach Fulton accounted for 32 starts last year while Senio Kelemete accounted for five starts; those three are gone from the 2021 roster. Consequently, there are nine new players that GM Nick Caserio added to the roster alongside the Texans two starting tackles in 2020 - Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard. There's plenty of talent on this offensive line, if fully healthy of course, so it's time to put the puzzle pieces together to come up with the best group of five for the 2021 season.

