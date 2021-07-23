Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

The Cannonball Run Is Unstreamable

By Chase Burns
The Stranger
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurate your own film journey! 140,000+ choices await your eyes at our pickup window or by mail!. Unstreamable is a weekly column that finds films and TV shows you can't watch on major streaming services in the United States.*. Sponsored. Support Local Business. Buy direct from WA farmers weekly at...

www.thestranger.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Seattle, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Moore
Person
Dean Martin
Person
Cher
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Farrah Fawcett
Person
Fela Kuti
Person
Burt Reynolds
Person
Dom Deluise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#United States#Dvd#Wa#Weekly Markets#Capitol Hill#Catholic#Ferrari#American#Japanese#Subaru#Dodge#Belgian#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
MoviesPosted by
TechRadar

Netflix is making another Will Smith movie – but this one might be good

One of Netflix's first big swings was 2017's Bright – a fantasy-infused cop drama starring Will Smith that stands at a lowly 27% on Rotten Tomatoes. While it wasn't a great movie, viewers checked it out in droves, and it showed that the streaming service could compete when it comes to landing big stars for films made to be seen at home.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Is Recommending A Forgotten Bruce Willis Thriller

Stephen King is obviously best known for his work in the horror genre, making him one of Hollywood’s most valuable resources, based on the fact there are currently upwards of two dozen movies and TV shows in development based on his extensive back catalogue. Despite his preference of the written word, the 73-year-old is happy to recommend any type of entertainment to his social media followers, with forgotten Bruce Willis thriller 16 Blocks among the latest.
TV SeriesPopculture

This ABC Show Was So Bad It Was Canceled During Its First Episode

Even bad television shows usually get to air a few episodes before network executives put them out of their misery and cancel them. However, on one night in February 1969, Turn-On joined television infamy by being canceled during its first episode. One ABC affiliate in Ohio even famously refused to go back to the show after its first commercial break and West Coast stations refused to air it at all.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

17 Delightful Old Pictures of Goldie Hawn, Just Because

Goldie Hawn has never taken herself too seriously. Combining blonde bombshell looks with comedy chops, she’s always embodied fun. And unlike some fellow actors of her generation, her star has never waned. Rising to fame on the NBC comedy show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In in the latter half of the ’60s, she quickly became a household name. By 1969, she had scooped an Oscar and a Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her stellar performance in Cactus Flower.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not Being Accepted By The Black Community

Alfonso Ribeiro made a name for himself in Hollywood with the iconic role as Carlton Banks on the hit ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show became a fixture in Black households across America, particularly with many favoring the character of Carlton specifically. However, the seasoned actor who plays him isn’t feeling the love from his community in real life, and the reason being due to his marriage to a white woman.
Seattle, WATMZ.com

Rapper Gonzoe, Friend of Tupac is Dead at 45

Gonzoe the rapper -- a friend of Tupac and Ice Cube -- has been murdered. Police say Gonzoe was shot 3 times in the chest near a gas station in Seattle, Washington. The gunman is still at large and cops are on the hunt. The 45-year-old rapper -- real name...
starradiovegas.com

Brad Pitt Look-Alike Says It Is Impossible To Date Normally

Nathan Meads is a single dad from Oxford, England who works as a subcontractor — but his uncanny resemblance to Brad Pitt has garnered so much attention that it’s affected his dating life. Per the New York Post, 35-year-old Meads explained how his likeness to Pitt, 57, makes it hard...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Cinema worker goes viral after ‘exposing’ popcorn ‘scam’ in TikTok video

An apparent cinema employee has gone viral on TikTok after revealing a major secret about the sizes of popcorn you can buy at the movie theatre.TikToker @thatcoolguy.25597 revealed that people who have purchased the medium sized popcorn may have been scammed as the small and medium actually contain the same amount of popcorn.In the viral clip, which has been viewed 6.3 million times, the TikTok user pretends to be a customer ordering the cinema snack.Then, the concessions worker shows the customer the sizes – a large bucket, a regular bucket (medium) and a junior bag (small). ...
Posted by
Outsider.com

Metal Church Singer Mike Howe Cause of Death Officially Released

The sad circumstances surrounding the death of Metal Church lead vocalist Mike Howe continue to unfold. Authorities have released an official cause of death, according to TMZ. The heavy metal singer reportedly committed suicide based on evidence at the scene. It’s heavy news for fans of the metal group and for Howe’s close friends and family. According to the outlet, authorities have officially ruled Howe’s death a suicide.
CelebritiesPosted by
Cars 108

Britney Spears’ Former Manager Leaks Alleged Voicemails: ‘My Father Has Threatened Me Several Times’

Britney Spears' ex-manager has released a handful of private voicemails that allegedly contain audio of the pop star condemning her conservatorship in no uncertain terms. Sam Lufti, who claims to have managed the "Toxic" singer between 2007 and 2008, reportedly leaked four voicemails he received from Spears. The voicemails, which were leaked in a series of Instagram posts, reportedly date back to 2009.
MoviesMovieWeb

Jean Smart Joins Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Damien Chazelle's All-Star Babylon Cast

Jean Smart is set to join the ever-expanding cast of Damien Chazelle's next feature, Babylon. The cast already includes an unbelievable amount of talent including Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad), Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood), Olivia Wilde (director of Booksmart), Toby Maguire (Spider-Man), Spike Jonze (director of Being John Malkovich), Diego Calva (Te prometo anarquía), Jovan Adepo (Overlord), Li Jun Li (Sex/Life), Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale), Flea (Baby Driver), Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Rory Scovel (I Feel Pretty), Lukas Haas (Inception), Eric Roberts (The Expendables), P.J. Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street) and Damon Gupton (Whiplash). Whew!

Comments / 1

Community Policy