The Cannonball Run Is Unstreamable

Jean Smart is set to join the ever-expanding cast of Damien Chazelle's next feature, Babylon. The cast already includes an unbelievable amount of talent including Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad), Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood), Olivia Wilde (director of Booksmart), Toby Maguire (Spider-Man), Spike Jonze (director of Being John Malkovich), Diego Calva (Te prometo anarquía), Jovan Adepo (Overlord), Li Jun Li (Sex/Life), Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale), Flea (Baby Driver), Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Rory Scovel (I Feel Pretty), Lukas Haas (Inception), Eric Roberts (The Expendables), P.J. Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street) and Damon Gupton (Whiplash). Whew!
