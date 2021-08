In one of the LEC’s biggest comebacks this season, MAD Lions pulled off a statement victory over Rogue to pull within one game of the first place in the LEC today. If you blinked at any point in the last three minutes of today’s League of Legends game, there’s a good chance you missed MAD Lions’ whirlwind come-from-behind victory. A five-for-one Ace near the Dragon allowed MAD Lions to circle the map and collect both of the Rift’s major neutral objectives while knotting up the gold score, after previously trailing by as much as 6,000 gold before the game-changing teamfight.