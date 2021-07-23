Cancel
Idaho’s Jim Risch Fails to Derail Nomination of Tree Hugger

By Bill Colley
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jim Risch attempted to spike a nomination! Tracy Stone-Manning is going to be the next leader of the Bureau of Land Management. A U.S. Senate committee gave the green light during a hearing this week. The full Senate is likely to approve. some of Stone-Manning’s former associates and criminal investigators...

