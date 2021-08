With fall sports on the horizon, athletes and fans alike are crossing their fingers hoping for a much desired return to a regular sports season next year. Watching fans flock to attend recent national sporting events like the NBA Finals and MLB All-Star Game gives hope for what is to come next sports season at the local level. Upwards of 65,000 fans watched from the Deer District outside the Milwaukee Bucks’ stadium as the team won the NBA Championship, while over 60,000 fans attended the UEFA European Championships at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, July 11.