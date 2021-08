A few interesting predictions were made over the weekend related to some of the top basketball recruits in the country, and a couple of them came out in Kentucky’s favor. Jamie Shaw, who covers recruiting nationally for Rivals.com and covered the NBPA Top 100 Camp last weekend, logged FutureCast picks for UK in the recruitments of five-star guard Cason Wallace and five-star big man Adem Bona, two players who participated in the Top 100 Camp. Wallace and Bona are both scheduled to visit Kentucky this month, and Wallace landed a scholarship offer from the Wildcats a couple of weeks ago.