Naturalist: A starflower is dainty yet beautiful

“Excuse me sir, but would you please call me by my correct name…. I am a LADY BEETLE, not a common bug!”. Some explanation is in order for our snooty ladybeetle. Lady bugs are really beetles, not bugs. All bugs are insects, but not all insects are bugs. Within the insect world, there are several distinct groups, Butterflies and Moths belong to Lepidoptera, Flies belong to Diptera, Dragonflies and Damselflies belong to Odonata, True Bugs belong to Hemiptera, and all beetles belong to the order Coleoptera. That is where the lady beetles fall. Beetles are the most common type of insect. They represent 40% of all insects combined and 25% of all known animal life forms. So, what is the difference between a beetle and a bug? First look for the wings and wing covers. Most insects have wings, and those that do have two pairs. Beetles differ from all other winged insects by having the first pair of wings hardened and thickened. These hard forewings serve as a protective shield for the fragile flying wings, which are folded underneath. In fact, the Latin name for this order, Coleoptera, means “folded wing”. Wing covers in beetles meet in a straight line down the middle of the back and are called elytra. The second major difference between beetles and true bugs is that beetles always have chewing mouth parts, while the mouth parts on true bugs are designed for piercing and sucking.