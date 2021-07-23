Giants' Oshane Ximines: Starts training camp on PUP list
Ximines (hamstring) was placed on the Active/PUP list Friday, Michael Eisen of Giants.com reports. After a solid rookie season, where he registered 25 tackles and 4.5 sacks, Ximines suffered a rotator cuff injury that cost him the majority of his second season in the NFL. The 24-year-old had surgery in December and appears to be fully recovered. However, the Old Dominion product is now dealing with a hamstring injury that will cost him the start of training camp.www.cbssports.com
