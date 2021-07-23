Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants' Oshane Ximines: Starts training camp on PUP list

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Ximines (hamstring) was placed on the Active/PUP list Friday, Michael Eisen of Giants.com reports. After a solid rookie season, where he registered 25 tackles and 4.5 sacks, Ximines suffered a rotator cuff injury that cost him the majority of his second season in the NFL. The 24-year-old had surgery in December and appears to be fully recovered. However, the Old Dominion product is now dealing with a hamstring injury that will cost him the start of training camp.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pup#American Football#Active Pup#Giants Com#Old Dominion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees drops truth bomb on potential NFL return

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees called it a career after the 2020 NFL season. But, of course, that never stops people from wondering whether or not a player will wind up deciding to return. However, it looks like Brees is actually done for good and won’t be returning if...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Former Cavs, Celtics center Tristan Thompson traded twice in 24 hours

The Celtics have made a trade a day after the NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have traded Tristan Thompson to the Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. Dunn played in college at Providence and has bounced around the league...
MLBtheScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
NFLCincy Jungle

Joe Burrow avoids PUP/NFI lists for training camp

All signs point to Joe Burrow’s comeback nearing completion. Training camp for the Bengals begins this week, and the team recently announced which players will start camp on the Physically Unable to Perform and Non-Football Injury lists. Burrow wasn’t listed on either, and per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he’ll be...
MLBthecomeback.com

Phillies prospect Daniel Brito has surgery after collapsing during game; Triple-A doubleheader postponed

Philadelphia Phillies minor-league infielder Daniel Brito suffered a medical emergency on the field during the Lehigh Valley IronPigs’ Triple-A game against the Rochester Red Wings (Washington Nationals’ affiliate) on Saturday, leading to the doubleheader being postponed. According to the Democrat and Chronicle, the third baseman “apparently suffered some type of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Franchise Threatening Move To Austin, Texas

The state of Texas is currently home to two NFL franchises – the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans. Could there soon be a third?. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Seth Wickersham, the Buffalo Bills could threaten a move to Austin, Texas. The Bills are reportedly unhappy with their stadium situation.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Was Furious At Bucs Practice On Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has never been one to hide his emotions – on or off the field. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that he was furious when a practice didn’t go the way he wanted. According to reports out of Buccaneers training camp, Brady was furious...
NFLthespun.com

Carson Wentz Reportedly Makes Decision On Injured Foot

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has reportedly made a decision on the plan for his injured foot. Wentz, who was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, is currently dealing with a foot injury. ESPN.com. Wentz felt a “twinge in his foot” when he rolled out...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Carson Wentz Injury News

The Colts are in need of desperate help at the quarterback position following Carson Wentz‘s unexpected injury. The former Eagles quarterback suffered a foot injury in training camp earlier this week. It’s plausible he could miss as many as three weeks. The Colts, as a result, are now in a world of hurt at the quarterback position.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers Positioning Themselves to Make Another Addition

This may not be what going “all-in” looks like to some, but it’s clear — and has been for a while — that the Green Bay Packers are all-in on the 2021 season. Despite facing a shrunken salary cap this offseason, for the most part, the Packers were able to keep the 2020 roster together here in 2021. The only major loss in free agency was Corey Linsley–otherwise, just about everyone else is returning.
NBACBS Sports

Chris Paul: To decline $44.2 million option

Paul will decline his $44.2 million player option for the 2021-22 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. As expected, the veteran guard will test the free agency waters as he heads into his age-36 season. The Suns remain the favorites to retain Paul's services, but he figures to receive heavy interest from a number of teams with cap space or the assets to pull off a sign-and-trade. After battling injuries for most of his prime years, Paul has stayed remarkably healthy in each of the past two seasons, missing just four total regular season games over that stretch. He's coming off of a strong 2020-21 campaign during which he averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 70 appearances for the NBA Finals runner-ups.

Comments / 0

Community Policy