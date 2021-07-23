Steelers' Kendrick Green: Takes first-team reps
Green took first-team reps at center during the first day of training camp workouts Thursday, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. Green was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday that the rookie will start at center during the Hall of Fame Game. Pittsburgh lost several offensive linemen during the offseason, so the 22-year-old could serve as the team's Week 1 starting center if he impresses during training camp and preseason games.www.cbssports.com
