OFFICIAL: Panthers, TE Tommy Tremble Agree to Terms on Rookie Deal

Thursday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have agreed to terms with 3rd round draft pick, TE Tommy Tremble. With Tremble now under contract, the Panthers have completed deals with all eleven members of their 2021 draft haul.

Tommy Tremble will emerge as a fan favorite of the tight end group because of the way he plays the game. He's a hard-hitting blocking tight end that brings a whole new level of toughness and physicality to the offense. He's got to polish up his game as a receiver but that will come with time. The fact that he can block as good as he does is rare for a player his age. Most tight ends come into the league with the primary focus being a receiver. His blocking ability will allow him to see the field quite a bit while other areas of his game come along.

Over the last two seasons at Notre Dame, Tremble caught 35 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns.

