Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

OFFICIAL: Panthers, TE Tommy Tremble Agree to Terms on Rookie Deal

By Schuyler Callihan
Posted by 
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 9 days ago

Thursday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have agreed to terms with 3rd round draft pick, TE Tommy Tremble. With Tremble now under contract, the Panthers have completed deals with all eleven members of their 2021 draft haul.

Tommy Tremble will emerge as a fan favorite of the tight end group because of the way he plays the game. He's a hard-hitting blocking tight end that brings a whole new level of toughness and physicality to the offense. He's got to polish up his game as a receiver but that will come with time. The fact that he can block as good as he does is rare for a player his age. Most tight ends come into the league with the primary focus being a receiver. His blocking ability will allow him to see the field quite a bit while other areas of his game come along.

Over the last two seasons at Notre Dame, Tremble caught 35 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
20
Followers
452
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Callihan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
NFL
News Break
Facebook
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

USWNT takes on Canada in Olympic soccer semi-final

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team quest for Olympic gold continued Monday as it takes on Canada in the semi-final. The match, which began at 4 am E.T. in Kashima, 70 miles east of Tokyo, was scoreless at half-time. The Americans won gold medals at the 1996, 2004, 2008 and...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's $100 million threat to democracy

(CNN) — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President's huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy