Bigetron Esports has disbanded its Wild Rift division ‘Bigetron Infinity’

Since its release, Wild Rift definitely shook up the MOBA mobile gaming world with its unique League of Legends style of approach and various in-game events. Whether it is the rune system or the Rift map, Riot Games has its own ways of doing things. This also applies to the unique and different types of Events Wild Rift has put out so far. Now for the first time, the developers have given us a glimpse of how those events are made. And the information that the events take up to a year of development is not the only new piece we got out of it.