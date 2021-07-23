Cancel
Bigetron Esports has disbanded its Wild Rift division ‘Bigetron Infinity’

By Md Sadequzzaman Sarker
gamingonphone.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBigetron Esports has disbanded their League of Legends: Wild Rift roster, division ‘Bigetron Infinity‘ today. The team was formed about nine months ago. The relationship came to an end after the official confirmation from a tweet posted by Bigetron Esports. This news has raised question marks over the future of the Wild Rift professional scene as it marks the second disbandment in a week. ONIC Esports had earlier also stated the announcement of the breakup of its Wild Rift division.

gamingonphone.com

