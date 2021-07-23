Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Ted Lasso’ recap: Season two, episode one – “Goodbye Earl”

By Dewey Singleton
awardswatch.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAFC Richmond and England’s most unorthodox Football coach, Ted Lasso, has returned. The first episode of the new season started, and right from the beginning, the new season came off as a bit unorthodox. Many would have predicted that season 2 picks up moments after AFC Richmond’s relegation at the hands of Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) and Manchester City, but it seems everyone has moved forward. The second season in many ways is about rebirth, and the first episode really sets that up beautifully. How our favorite lot from AFC Richmond accomplishes that remains to be seen. Here are 5 takeaways from the season 2 premiere of Ted Lasso.

awardswatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juno Temple
Person
Jeremy Swift
Person
Nick Mohammed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Sky Sports#Girls Soccer#Afc Richmond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Sky Sport
News Break
Sports
Related
Musickazu.org

'Ted Lasso' Scores In Season 2 With Unexpected Twists And A Lot Of Heart

A year ago, in its final season on the air, the Netflix TV series called "Schitt's Creek" - that's spelled S-C-H-I-T-T-apostrophe-S - dominated the Emmy Awards in the situation comedy categories. This fall, I expect the first season of a new Apple TV+ sitcom, "Ted Lasso," will do the same thing and for many of the same reasons. Like "Schitt's Creek," "Ted Lasso" has a very talented cast and some great scripts. Also like "Schitt's Creek," and unlike most of today's TV comedies, "Ted Lasso" is nice. It has heart. It not only makes you laugh, it makes you feel good. And in these uncertain, uneasy pandemic times, that makes it an almost perfect show to watch. The first season of "Ted Lasso" is up for 20 Emmy nominations, not only for outstanding comedy series and for Jason Sudeikis in the title role, but for two of the supporting actresses and four of the supporting actors. And every nomination is well-deserved. Season 2 begins this week, and it's just as warm and just as funny.
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

Gooooaaaaallll!!! ‘Ted Lasso’ scores again with second season of the best sitcom on TV

If it wasn’t before, the secret is certainly out now: “Ted Lasso” is the best sitcom on TV. The big-hearted, feel-good AppleTV+ streaming series had already generated positive buzz from critics after its 10-episode first season landed in summer 2020. But in an increasingly fragmented TV landscape in which viewers have to make tough decisions about which premium services to pick up and which to ignore, it was still something of a below-the-radar affair.
TV Seriestellyvisions.org

This Sneak Peek Of 'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Introduces A New Character

With 20 Emmy nominations for its first season, Ted Lasso returns flying high for Season 2. Fans are ready to watch the team of AFC Richmond once again attempt to win against all odds. (The 2020 Euros loss by the U.K. team is merely a real-life accidental promotion Apple's money couldn't buy.) They're also ready for more of Ted Lasso and owner Rebecca Welton's oddly compelling relationship. The two will begin on new ground this season after Rebecca's change of heart, going from evil team owner pushing Lasso to lose to a true believer in his gentle style.
TV & VideosNPR

A New Season Begins For The Much-Loved Sitcom 'Ted Lasso'

JASON SUDEIKIS: (As Ted Lasso) I want you to be grateful that you're going through this sad moment with all these other folks because, I promise you, there is something worse out there than being sad, and that is being alone and being sad. KING: The show's nominated for 20...
SoccerMac Observer

Is ‘Ted Lasso’ Suffering Second Season Syndrome?

There is a concept in soccer known as ‘second season’ syndrome. It is usually applied to a player who unexpectedly overachieves in their first season but finds it hard to maintain those standards in the next. Ted Lasso certainly surpassed all expectations when it first arrived on Apple TV+. Can it maintain those high standards for season two?
TV Seriesshondaland.com

Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham on Season Two of ‘Ted Lasso’

Amid a very dark year, Apple TV+ brought us something we weren’t even sure we wanted: a soft and silly comedy called Ted Lasso. With Jason Sudeikis in the eponymous lead role, Ted Lasso is about a small-time American football coach tasked with leading a London Premier League football (aka soccer) team away from certain relegation (essentially being demoted a league). Without any soccer experience, Lasso wiggles his weird way into the hearts of both his players and his colleagues — and, unwittingly, he did the same with viewers around the world. The show won critics’ praise and dozens of awards, including a Peabody for excellence in storytelling — one of the highest honors in the biz — and a slew of Emmy nods including best Comedy Series and Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis.
SoccerHarper's Bazaar

Everything We Know About Ted Lasso Season 3

Peabody Award-winning comedy series Ted Lasso has quickly become an Internet favorite—and with its recent Season 2 premiere, the show's officially-renewed Season 3 is also fortunately around the corner. Based in West London, the show follows endearingly naive American Ted Lasso (Sudeikis), who is hired as football coach at AFC...
TV Series1045thezone.com

TV REVIEW: Ted Lasso – S2E1 – Goodbye, Earl

Earl Greyhound was a very very good boy. He was a very special boy. He ran and he played right up until that last moment, chasing a bird that had flown onto the pitch, like any good boy should. He was having fun and being a dog… always there to offer support to AFC Richmond.
TV & VideosComicBook

Ted Lasso Stars on Evolving Season 2 and Who Ruins the Most Takes

Thanks to starring in Saturday Night Live and subsequent film and TV projects, audiences were well aware of Jason Sudeikis' comedic talent, which served as the anchor of the first season of Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso. What viewers weren't expecting was to meet so many hilarious new performers that had flown under the radar, including Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein. Audiences aren't the only ones who have a hard time keeping their composure while watching the series, as the stars themselves also often struggle to get through their scenes, due to how gut-busting their co-stars are, with the pair revealing which scene partners cause them to ruin the most takes. Season 2 of Ted Lasso premieres on Apple TV+ on July 23rd.
Premier LeagueNME

‘Ted Lasso’ season two review: proof that football can be a force for good

Between the first and second seasons of Apple’s wholesome football comedy Ted Lasso, a couple of incredible things happened in the real world. Firstly, the show received a historic 20 Emmy nominations – until then unheard of for a TV series in its freshman year. Secondly, and crucially: England made it to their first men’s football tournament final in 55 years, losing to Italy at Wembley in the Euros. They would have won, too, if it weren’t for a pesky penalty shootout.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

In Season 2, the Ted Lasso phenomenon has not yet consumed Ted Lasso

"With such a lofty status come exaggerated expectations for the follow-up, and Ted Lasso Season 2 acknowledges the pressure its under by putting its titular coach (played by SAG Award winner Jason Sudeikis) on the spot," says Ben Travers of the Apple TV+ series. "His team, AFC Richmond, has been relegated to the EFL Championship division after last year’s season-ending loss, and now they find themselves stuck in a historic streak of ties. (Ted does acknowledge the irony in his predicament, seeing as he routinely forgot ties were even possible during his first season in soccer.) All of this has happened since the new coach came to town, so no matter how many skeptics he’s charmed, the buck has to stop with him. Toss in the lingering pain from his recent divorce as well as a young son living an ocean apart and Ted’s unflagging optimism faces its toughest test yet."
TV & VideosComplex

Pitch Perfect: ‘Ted Lasso’ Excels in Season 2

I arrived late to Ted Lasso. I didn’t watch the Apple TV+ series until I devoured the series over a day in February of this year; I suddenly found myself with enough free time to sit and binge something without interruption and specifically chose the Jason Sudeikis-led series because of the admiration it’d received across my timeline. I didn’t know specifics outside of its plot—American college football coach Ted Lasso (Sudeikis) is unexpectedly and inexplicably recruited to coach the fledgling English Premier League team, AFC Richmond—but otherwise dove in.
TV Seriesdroidjournal.com

Ted Lasso Season 2: Release Date, Details, Trailer and More!

Developed by Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso” is an American comedy streaming television series based on a character of the same name that Sudeikis first portrayed in a series of promos for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Premier League, and follows an American football coach Ted Lasso who heads to the U.K. to manage a struggling London football team in the top flight of English football, the first season of which premiered on August 14, 2020.
TV Seriestheyoungfolks.com

‘Ted Lasso’ Season two review: The Apple TV+ comedy starring Jason Sudeikis returns with greater emotional resonance

The first eight episodes of “Ted Lasso” season two were screened for this review. Season one of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso wasn’t so much a surprise hit as it was a particularly well timed one. Premiering in the middle of 2020 as the world continued to face down what felt like an endless and devastating pandemic, the show from creator Bill Lawrence (Scrubs, Cougar Town) extended a hand of comfort through an abundance of kindness. While the series isn’t the first to capitalize on the popularity of “nice comedy” that has certainly seen an uptick in recent years from Parks and Recreation to Schitt’s Creek, it does so with an ever present edge that separates it from contemporaries while never losing the well-intentioned heart that made it such an instant sell for viewers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy