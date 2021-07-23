Human: Fall Flat celebrates 5th anniversary with a new level announcement

Looking at the roster of available Pokemon in Pokemon Unite, you may find yourself drawn to the speedier members of the roster. MOBA veterans who play classes like Assassin will fit in nicely here, while brand-new MOBA players may be keen on the Speedster's ability to move quickly around the battlefield and hold their own against any opponent.Be warned though, newcomers: most of these Pokemon are classified as "expert" difficulty for a reason. You may want to figure out the game's flow with another type first. If you don't want to wait and think Speedster is the class for you, these tips will have you running circles around your competition.