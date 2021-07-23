Cancel
Human: Fall Flat celebrates 5th anniversary with a new level announcement

By Press Release
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, No Brakes Games and Curve Digital are delighted to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the fun and quirky puzzle and physics game Human: Fall Flat. Shipped copies of the game have hit over 30 million. The team is also excited to announce the game’s newest level Laboratory which will release this summer. It has been created by Buler, the winner of the Fantastic Machines Competition who won $10,000 for his fantastic level.

