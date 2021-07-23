Cancel
Morgan Wallen opens up on GMA about his “ignorant” use of a racial slur: “It was wrong”

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his first major interview since February, when a video of him using the n-word at the end of a night of partying led to his swift removal from the spotlight, Morgan Wallen is opening up about the incident. “It just happened,” he told Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan on...

Morgan Wallen
Kevin Liles
Bebe Winans
Bobby Bones Defends Morgan Wallen After Racist Slur Scandal: 'Move On'

Country music radio host Bobby Bones came under fire last week for defending Morgan Wallen and criticizing the Country Music Association for making him ineligible for some awards at this year's CMA Awards. Bones, who won Dancing With the Stars in 2018 and appears on American Idol as a mentor, later tried to clarify his position while also claiming his initial comments were "misinterpreted." Wallen, 28, has been a controversial figure in the country music scene since late February 2021, when a video of him using the n-word leaked.
MusicMic

Morgan Wallen's apology can't hide the racist subculture of country music

Back in February, Morgan Wallen seemed to have sufficiently ended his career after being caught by a neighbor using a racial slur in his driveway coming home from what he called "hour 72 of a 72-hour bender." Per TMZ, Wallen is heard saying to his friend's girlfriend, "take care of this “p****-ass mother******” — and then goes on to say, “take care of this p****-ass n*****." Wallen was immediately released from his label contract and country music institutions like the Academy of Country Music all scrambled to distance themselves from the singer as his music was pulled from all country music stations. Multiple country stars, like Marren Morris, spoke out against his use of the word as well. But as Morgan Wallen appeared on Good Morning America today to grovel for forgiveness months later, his inability to adequately digest his actions points to a more nefarious reality that is the "bro country" ethos and culture that consumes a good deal of the country music industry.
MusicSFGate

Morgan Wallen Shows Up at Luke Bryan Concert, Does Shot, Sings Hits

Last Friday, Morgan Wallen made an appearance on Good Morning America, talking to host Michael Strahan about what he’s learned since video of the country singer using a racial slur appeared online in February. A week later, Wallen was onstage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, surprising an audience gathered to see headliner Luke Bryan. Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard also made cameos.
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Morgan Wallen Discusses Use of Racist Slur, Going to Rehab on 'Good Morning America'

The interview with Michael Strahan was Wallen’s first major press appearance since the video of him shouting expletives, including the n-word, leaked in February. While the condemnation was swift — Wallen’s label suspended him, he became ineligible from some industry awards, he was dropped from streaming playlists — Wallen’s album, Dangerous: The Double Album continued to sell and stream incredibly well, and he remains the best-selling artist of 2021.
Morgan Wallen tells Michael Strahan on Good Morning America he used the N-word "playfully and ignorantly"

In his first interview since his racial slur controversy, Wallen said on Good Morning America his use of the N-word was the result of being in a drunken climate with friends where they “say dumb stuff together,” and was not meant “in any derogatory manner at all.” He said that in the wake of the furor, he spent 30 days in rehab and has donated $500,000 to Black charities.
Morgan Wallen: Ignorance and alcohol led to video controversy

Country singer Morgan Wallen has opened up about a controversy that erupted in February when he was caught on video using a racial slur, blaming ignorance and alcohol for his behavior. Wallen’s Friday appearance on Good Morning America was his first TV interview about the incident, and he spoke at...
Morgan Wallen admits to using N-word around ‘certain group of friends’

Morgan Wallen admitted that a leaked video of him saying the N-word earlier this year was not the first time he used the racial slur. “I wouldn’t say [I’ve used it] frequently. No, no, not frequently. It was just around this certain group of friends,” the country singer, 28, told Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” Friday in his first interview since the scandal.
Morgan Wallen Speaks to GMA

Morgan Wallen sat down with Michael Strahan and GMA to discuss the video that nearly cost him his career. The Feb. 2 video appeared on TMZ and showed Wallen using a racial slur.
Morgan Wallen Tells Michael Strahan That His Use Of Racial Slur Was “Playful” And That He “Didn’t Mean It In Any Derogatory Manner”

In January, a neighbor filmed country superstar Morgan Wallen drunkenly screaming the N-word late at night. The video, posted on TMZ, quickly went viral. Country radio pulled Wallen’s music from rotation, and his label announced that his contract was “suspended.” Wallen posted a couple of apology videos, and he announced that he was cancelling his tour to work on himself. All the while, Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, released shortly before he was filmed using that racial slur, continued to sell. It spent 10 weeks at #1, and it remains the biggest-selling album in any genre this year. Wallen’s sales actually went up after the video went out. Today, Wallen has given his first interview about all of this.

