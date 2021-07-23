Cancel
Stocks

FTSE 100 gains in broad based stocks rally, GBP soft following PMI data

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – The FTSE 100 gained on Friday amid a global equity rally that saw the Nasdaq 100 breach 15,000 for the first time in history. The US tech sector benefitted from strong earnings from Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), ahead of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) earnings next week.

StocksEntrepreneur

The Top 3 Stocks to Buy for August

Now that most of the mega-cap technology names have reported their earnings, many investors are trying to determine what’s next for the market. Will we see money rotate out of FAANG stocks and into some of the beaten-up value and cyclical names? Are we going to see some volatility given that most of the strongest earnings reports have been sold? Only time will tell, but it certainly makes sense for investors to start putting together a shopping list of quality names to add in August to stay ready for any of the scenarios to come.  
Stocksinvesting.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Square, Las Vegas Sands

Stocks on Wall Street fell on Friday, with the S&P 500 pulling back from its recent record as disappointing corporate earnings on Thursday and worries over the economic outlook sapped investor risk appetite. Between another batch of high-profile earnings reports from companies like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), DraftKings...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Atlassian Stock Gains As Analysts Raise Price Target Following Better Than Expected Q4 Earnings

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz raised the price target on Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) to $370 from $310, implying a 38.7% upside, and reiterated a Buy rating. Moskowitz said the company reported excellent Q4 results, with significant upside to revenue and earnings, solid customer adds, and accelerating cloud migrations. The analyst's checks continue to indicate tremendous customer demand for Atlassian's products.
Stocksinvesting.com

The ETF Portfolio Strategist: Small-Caps Rebound, Bonds Rally

For a second straight week, small-cap shares rallied. The iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSE:IJR) rose 1.7% for the week (through July 30), posting the strongest gain for our standard global opportunity set. This could be the start of a revival after two months of relatively weak trending, but we’re...
Stocksinvesting.com

Evercore ISI Stick to Their Buy Rating for Liberty Global C

Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Jayant reiterated a Buy rating on Liberty Global C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) on Friday, setting a price target of $32, which is approximately 19.14% above the present share price of $26.86. Jayant expects Liberty Global C to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Down, Tough Week Ahead as Chinese PMI Data Disappoints

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Monday morning. Signs of a tough week ahead are emerging thanks to disappointing Chinese economic data and the country’s continuous regulatory crackdown. China’s Shanghai Composite was down 0.42% by 10:24 PM ET (2:24 AM GMT) and the Shenzhen Component was down...
Stocksinvesting.com

Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.02%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the Biomed, Technology and Banking sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tel Aviv, the TA 35 fell 0.02%. The best performers of the session on the TA 35 were Phoenix Holdings Ltd (TASE:PHOE1), which...
Stocksinvesting.com

Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.49%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the Hotels & Tourism, Multi Investment and Financial Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share added 0.49% to hit a new 5-year high. The best performers of...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rise on strong economic data; chip giants lead gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Monday, driven by a boost in semiconductor giants, on strong exports and PMI data, following upbeat data and solid corporate earnings from the United States. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 6.66 points, or 0.21%, to 3,208.98 by 0142 GMT, rebounding from a sharp 1.24% decline on Friday. ** Leading the benchmark gains were technology giants, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rising 0.76% and 1.78%, respectively. ** South Korean exports jumped to a record high in July as overseas demand for chips and biohealth products extended export growth to a ninth consecutive month, data on Sunday showed. ** A separate private survey data on Monday also showed factory activity grew for a 10th straight month in July, driven by a solid expansion in production and new orders. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 210.0 billion won ($182.42 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,153.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.23% lower than its previous close at 1,150.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,152.1 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,153.6. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 110.26. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 1.422%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.2 basis points to 1.878%. ($1 = 1,151.1800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Crestwood Equity

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Buy rating on Crestwood Equity (NYSE:CEQP) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $33, which is approximately 13.32% above the present share price of $29.12. Scotto expects Crestwood Equity to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.00 for the third quarter of 2021.
StocksNBC San Diego

Stock Futures Rise Slightly Ahead of the First Trading Day of August

U.S. stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading on Sunday as investors geared up for the first trading day of August. Dow futures rose 80 points. S&P 500 futures gained 0.25% and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.2%. The major averages managed to notch their sixth month of gains in July,...
Stocksinvesting.com

Amazon rumored to be accepting Bitcoin, MicoStrategy pledges to buy more BTC despite losses, Bitcoin struggles at $40K: Hodler’s Digest, July 25-31

Amazon rumored to be accepting Bitcoin, MicoStrategy pledges to buy more BTC despite losses, Bitcoin struggles at $40K: Hodler’s Digest, July 25-31 Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to accept Bitcoin payments this year, claims insider. The crypto community was going wild at the beginning of this week after rumors circulated that Amazon...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Stock Futures Start the Week Higher

Investing.com - U.S. Stock futures moved higher in overnight trade on Sunday after retreating from fresh all-time highs touched last week, with all three major benchmarks posting the 6 th consecutive month of gains in July as weaker than local expected data, surging infections of the coronavirus Delta variant and a dovish Federal Reserve bolstered appetites for riskier assets.
Stocksinvesting.com

Australian Shares Hit Fresh Records in Early Trade

Investing.com - The ASX 200 lifted 91.5 points or 1.24% to 7484.1 on Monday, surging to fresh record high valuations following gains of 1.41% through the month of July as market participants cheered strong corporate earnings from miners, while Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:APT) soared in early deals after U.S. fintech firm Square (NYSE:SQ) moved to acquire the BNPL firm in an A$39 billion deal. Jack Dorsey, Co-Founder and CEO of Square, noted that “Square and Afterpay have a shared purpose. We built our business to make the financial system more fair, accessible, and inclusive, and Afterpay has built a trusted brand aligned with those principles,” Afterpay was last up 23.03%.
StocksBusiness Insider

Soft Start Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market headed south again on Friday, one session after snapping the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 15 points or 1 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,520-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CNH regains $6.4700 on dismal China PMI data, bond yields

USD/CNH extends recovery moves from monthly low, refreshes intraday high of late. Manufacturing PMIs from NBS, Caixin mark another dismal month, PBOC hints sustained easing. Chinese Government yields drop to June 2020 low. USD/CNH refreshes intraday high to $6.4726, up 0.11% intraday around $6.4710 by the press time of early...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares rise as auto stocks gain on solid July sales data

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, helped by auto stocks as monthly data showed recovery in July sales after a second wave of COVID-19 cases had dented demand. By 0345 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.5% to 15,845 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.60% to 52,901.28. Both the indexes posted their third straight monthly gains in July.
Stocksinvezz.com

Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq advanced in July 2021

For the month, the Dow Jones advanced 1.3%, the S&P 500 2.3%, and the Nasdaq 1.2%. The U.S. economy is expected to have added 926K new jobs in July. The Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq weakened on Friday as investors have started to behave nervously as Amazon shares dropped after the company forecast lower sales growth. Despite this, Wall Street’s three main indexes ended higher on a monthly basis and continue to trade in a bull market.

