Source: Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns on the verge of making SEC move

By DAVID HALE via ESPN
ABC News
 9 days ago

Texas and Oklahoma could make their move to the SEC official in a matter of weeks, ESPN has confirmed. The Austin American-Statesman reported Friday that a Big 12 source believed talks between the SEC and the two schools had been ongoing for more than six months, though SEC member Texas A&M had been left out of the discussions. An SEC source told ESPN's Heather Dinich that it's inaccurate that A&M was left out of the conversation.

