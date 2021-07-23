Source: Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns on the verge of making SEC move
Texas and Oklahoma could make their move to the SEC official in a matter of weeks, ESPN has confirmed. The Austin American-Statesman reported Friday that a Big 12 source believed talks between the SEC and the two schools had been ongoing for more than six months, though SEC member Texas A&M had been left out of the discussions. An SEC source told ESPN's Heather Dinich that it's inaccurate that A&M was left out of the conversation.abcnews.go.com
