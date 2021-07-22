Cancel
College Sports

Clemson Tigers football coach Dabo Swinney wants season shortened if playoff expands

By DAVID HALE via ESPN
ABC News
 11 days ago

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Thursday he'd like to see additional changes made to the college football schedule if the sport plans to expand its playoff. Swinney and North Carolina coach Mack Brown both came out against the proposed 12-team playoff this month after surveying their players for feedback, but after sitting through a detailed presentation on the proposal from Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick on Wednesday, Swinney said he sees value in the idea if the sport would also eliminate one regular-season game.

