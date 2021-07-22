Clemson Tigers football coach Dabo Swinney wants season shortened if playoff expands

Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick had one final message for the Tigers when he announced his transfer to Georgia in June. “To my brothers at Clemson, the coaches that supported me, and to my fans I appreciate you for not giving up on me,” he wrote in an Instagram post on June 1. “There are times in life when changes become necessary for one to grow, some people have to walk out of your life for others to walk in!!!”