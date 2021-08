Let’s be honest– the underwater clips of the Olympic Games have always given us our preferred angle to see how our favorite champions maneuver their way through the water. Not only do the clips give us an angle we never get to see in person, it gives us a view that isn’t obstructed by waves or splashes. These waves and splashes may cause an official to not be confident on whether or not they saw an illegal action, resulting in no call. This is where video assistant referees (VAR) come to aid in reassurance, also known as “video review”.