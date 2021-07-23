Cancel
Valley City, ND

Ivy Real Estate Group Yard of the Week #5 Winner

Times-Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations Ivy Real Estate Group Yard of the Week #5 Winner. Margie Jansen, 327 3rd St. NW, Valley City. This summer, Ivy Real Estate Group has teamed up with the Times-Record in collecting nominations to award weekly winners the honor of “Yard of the Week” in Valley City. The Ivy team encourages all to share the lawns you feel deserve to be awarded “Yard of the Week” by emailing yard @ivyrealestate group.com or calling (701) 840-5044.

