Ivy Real Estate Group Yard of the Week #5 Winner

To celebrate the greatness of Cheyenne and Laramie County’s citizens, RE/MAX Capitol Properties created the “SOLD ON OUR COMMUNITY” Scavenger Hunt. If you drive through town, you will see various billboards featuring locals who have impacted our community this last year and who were heroes during this pandemic. From first responders and military to teachers and recent grads, RE/MAX Capitol Properties wanted to thank everyone for making the greater Cheyenne area a great place to call home. Community members via social media were asked to locate the billboards and submit a selfie for a chance to win cash prizes. Throughout the weeks of giveaways, $2,000 was awarded in total to the various winners. Dr. Jacques Beveridge from the Cheyenne Women’s Clinic was featured on the billboards for his great work and became one of the lucky winners. He kindly donated his winnings to the Girls on the Run non-profit.