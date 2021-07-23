Democrat Steve Miller vying for congressional seat in N.C.’s 7th House district
SOUTHEASTERN N.C. –– Steve Miller knows D.C. Before congressional committees on environmental and energy issues, he’s testified as an expert witness about a dozen times. After getting his start in the Environmental Protection Agency’s planning and evaluation office in 1973, Miller went on to open his own consulting firm. He continued to work alongside the EPA, other federal agencies, and private companies in the environmental technology industry.portcitydaily.com
