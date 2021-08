Robinhood has IPO’d recently, raising close to $2 billion. This is quite a low figure from the $32 billion that the company was valued at before it went public. Robinhood had surged to popularity during the 2020 pandemic when meme stocks had blown up on social media. The app which offered seamless stocks and crypto trading saw an increase in the number of users. Following the popularity of meme stocks like GameStop and AMC. Also, the rise of meme coins like Dogecoin saw more users sign up for the app.