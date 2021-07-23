Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Tip: The Smoothie That Could Save Your Life

By Chris Shugart
t-nation.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave felt fine when he got to the gym. But partway through his workout, half of his face started to go numb. Then his vision blurred in one eye. When he tried to mention this to his training partner, his speech came out garbled. Then the blinding headache kicked in…

www.t-nation.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoothies#Hypertension#Blood Vessel#Americans#Indigo 3g#Superfood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

Cherries are a summer staple, whether you're eating them straight off the stem, using them to garnish your favorite cocktail, or baking them into a sweet treat. However, these tasty seasonal fruits can do a whole lot more than simply satisfy your sweet tooth. According to registered dietitians, there's a surprising benefit of eating these delicious fruits that even the most seasoned cherry connoisseurs may not know about.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

There is evidence that higher levels of this vitamin leads to weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss, studies find. People lose more weight and belly fat when their vitamin D intake is higher. A study has shown that people drinking more...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

The Marijuana Side Effect That Doctors are Seeing Surge

There have been reports of a "mysterious vomiting illness" linked to marijuana and there's a name for it, too: Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome. "Doctors are seeing it more often now," says Leah Sera, PharmD, MA, BCPS, assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Science (PPS) at the School of Pharmacy, director of the MS in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics program, and a clinical pharmacist who practices in the field of palliative care. So what are the symptoms of Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome? Read on for 5 essential things you need to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This snack food may harm your heart rhythm

In a recent study from FDA, scientists found that eating too much black licorice may lead to an irregular heart rhythm or arrhythmia. The harm is particularly strong in people who are 40 and older. One researcher of the study is FDA’s Linda Katz, M.D. Licorice, or licorice, is a...
Diseases & Treatmentsconsiderable.com

What your resting heart rate reveals about your longevity

Eating less red meat, reducing sodium, getting plenty of light exercise: Most health-conscious people are familiar with ways they can reduce their risk of heart disease. But according to a recent study, there might be a risk factor that’s under the radar for many adults. As reported by Science Daily,...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Supplement to Reduce Inflammation, Say Dietitians

If there's one buzzword that's been spreading like wildfire within the health and wellness community in recent years, it's inflammation—and with good reason. Inflammation is your body's natural defensive response to infections and injuries, after all, yet it can contribute to a whole slew of health problems when it's left unchecked. In fact, chronic inflammation plays a key part in the development of nearly every major disease, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Healthdailyhealthpost.com

5 Warning Signs of Nutritional Deficiency You Can’t Miss

Although the human body can be hard to decipher sometimes, certain signs come out crystal clear. In the case of these 5 symptoms, the message is very hard to miss. If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, talk to your doctor or nutritionist and consider taking supplements if needed. 1....
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Mail

Why you should NEVER sleep with a fan on overnight during the heatwave: Experts reveal air blowing can trigger allergy and asthma attacks

With much of England set to sizzle in highs of up to 90F today, many will be turning to their electrics fans in a desperate bid to cool down come bedtime. But while fans are an ideal way to stay cool for short periods of time, keeping them on all night may have several negative impacts on your health, according to Sleep Advisor reports.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I stood there holding my baby as she sent me pictures of an ultrasound. I was speechless. But deep down I knew.’: Mom’s breathtaking journey adopting 2 newborns only 4 months apart

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was 6 weeks old, I went to have an ultrasound for tummy issues and they noticed my ovaries were not hooked up right. The doctor at the time felt it would be best to remove them completely. When I was 13 years old, I found out I would never be able to have children. It was then that I started researching adoption. As I grew older my biggest fear was to have to someday tell a prospective spouse that I would never be able to birth our children. Then I met Jason. He was a single dad to 2 wonderful little boys and we fell head over heels.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

Obesity Drug Leads To Dramatic Weight Loss

Once-a-week injection of this drug led overweight or obese people to lose more than a fifth of their weight. A weekly injection of semaglutide can reduce body weight by more than 20 percent, a study has found. Semaglutide — which is now approved by the US FDA for weight management...
DietsPosted by
Woman's World

Burn Fat, Boost Your Thyroid, and Lower Blood Sugar With This Super Simple Eating Trick

Whether you’re trying to manage your blood sugar levels or lose a bit of weight, carbohydrates are often touted as the ultimate enemy. It’s no secret that carbs can make losing those extra inches around the middle harder, but it’s not as bad as it seems. The good news is, you may not have to forego your favorite foods after all. The key to losing weight, steadying blood sugar, and improving your thyroid health may actually be in carb cycling.
Healthspring.org.uk

The Best Blood Pressure Medication

The most popular medication to treat high blood pressure is not as effective as this drug. ACE inhibitors such as Benazepril (Lotensin) and Captopril are commonly prescribed to treat blood pressure. These work by relaxing and widening the blood vessels. However, a study suggests that these popular drugs are less...

Comments / 0

Community Policy