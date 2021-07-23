Geneva based Real Eats moving to former Cheribundi building building, teaming with GNC

Four years after it began with just a handful of workers in rented space at the Geneva Enterprise Development Center, meal delivery service RealEats is moving to bigger digs. Dan Wise, founder and CEO of the company, which provides healthy, prepared meals in packages that can be on the plate in about six minutes, said RealEats will be moving out of the GEDC later this year and into leased space at the former Cheribundi manufacturing operation on Routes 5&20 in the town.